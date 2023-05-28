The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .259 with 23 walks and 22 runs scored.
  • In 63.5% of his 52 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • In 17.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pasquantino has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 16
.263 AVG .344
.348 OBP .429
.463 SLG .639
10 XBH 10
3 HR 4
13 RBI 6
7/11 K/BB 11/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 24
18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Nationals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Gore (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
