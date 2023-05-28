How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA slate has three exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Indiana Fever taking on the Atlanta Dream.
Today's WNBA Games
The Atlanta Dream play host to the Indiana Fever
The Fever take to the home court of the Dream on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 1-1
- IND Record: 0-2
- ATL Stats: 80.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- IND Stats: 67.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)
The Chicago Sky take on the Dallas Wings
The Wings look to pull off an away win at the Sky on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 2-1
- DAL Record: 2-0
- CHI Stats: 73.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 68.7 Opp. PPG (first)
- DAL Stats: 90.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (15.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Natasha Howard (18.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)
The Las Vegas Aces host the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx take to the home court of the Aces on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 3-0
- MIN Record: 0-3
- LVA Stats: 97.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 71.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- MIN Stats: 74.7 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (18.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.7 APG)
