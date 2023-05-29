Bobby Witt Jr. -- batting .225 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is hitting .232 with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks.
  • Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (31 of 53), with at least two hits 14 times (26.4%).
  • In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (52.8%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.247 AVG .212
.287 OBP .246
.483 SLG .364
10 XBH 5
4 HR 2
9 RBI 6
17/5 K/BB 17/3
4 SB 6
Home Away
28 GP 25
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Wainwright (2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.