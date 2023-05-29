Edward Olivares -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .232 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Olivares has had a hit in 24 of 41 games this season (58.5%), including multiple hits eight times (19.5%).
  • In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.2%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.182 AVG .333
.237 OBP .404
.345 SLG .529
4 XBH 7
2 HR 1
4 RBI 5
12/3 K/BB 9/5
1 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 20
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
