Edward Olivares -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .232 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.

Olivares has had a hit in 24 of 41 games this season (58.5%), including multiple hits eight times (19.5%).

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 20 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings