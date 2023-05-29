Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .232 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in 24 of 41 games this season (58.5%), including multiple hits eight times (19.5%).
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.