Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (27.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 56 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.