Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Pratto (hitting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .289 with seven doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this year (six of 29), with more than one RBI five times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31.0% of his games this season (nine of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (2-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.33 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.