On Monday, Nick Pratto (hitting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .289 with seven doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Pratto has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this year (six of 29), with more than one RBI five times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31.0% of his games this season (nine of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 11 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings