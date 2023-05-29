Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nicky Lopez (batting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, two triples and 11 walks while batting .217.
- Lopez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286.
- This year, Lopez has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four games this year (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.130
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.261
|SLG
|.313
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|6/5
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
