Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) and the Kansas City Royals (16-38) facing off at Busch Stadium (on May 29) at 2:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Cardinals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-0) to the mound, while Josh Staumont will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have put together a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Royals have been victorious in 14, or 31.1%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won three of 13 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (213 total runs).

The Royals have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule