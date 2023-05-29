How to Watch the Royals vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will take the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Royals Player Props
|Cardinals vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .383 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 213 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined 1.466 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josh Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times already this campaign, but will make his first start.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 12-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Austin Gomber
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Karl Kauffmann
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Braxton Garrett
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.