Vinnie Pasquantino -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 51 hits.

Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (17.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 53 games (37.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings