The Minnesota Lynx (0-4), on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at College Park Center, will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Dallas Wings (2-1). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-6.5) 167.5 -260 +220
BetMGM Wings (-6.5) 167.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Wings (-6.5) 167.5 -275 +200
Tipico Wings (-5.5) 166.5 -250 +170

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Lynx put together a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of 18 Wings games last season went over the point total.
  • A total of 10 of the Lynx's games last season hit the over.

