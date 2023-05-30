Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles and seven walks while hitting .272.
- Garcia has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|7
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 58 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
