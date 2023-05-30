Nick Pratto -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .301 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

In 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%) Pratto has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (20.0%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 12 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings