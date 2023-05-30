On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, two triples and 11 walks while batting .262.

Lopez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 25 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .130 AVG .250 .310 OBP .333 .261 SLG .313 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 6/5 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 14 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

