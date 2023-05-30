Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, two triples and 11 walks while batting .262.
- Lopez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 25 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.130
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.261
|SLG
|.313
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|6/5
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.23), 52nd in WHIP (1.395), and 58th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers.
