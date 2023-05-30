Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino are the hottest hitters on the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, who meet on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 56 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 220 (four per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-5) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Greinke has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Austin Gomber 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Karl Kauffmann 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo

