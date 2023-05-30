Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (17-38) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, May 30. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +160. The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.55 ERA)

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 13 out of the 30 games, or 43.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 4-13 when favored by +160 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-3.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Vinnie Pasquantino 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Michael Massey 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

