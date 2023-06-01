How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Reid Detmers will be on the hill for the Los Angeles Angels when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 20th in baseball with 58 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Houston ranks 22nd in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.
- The Astros are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (246 total).
- The Astros are 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.27 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.202).
Angels Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Angels have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Los Angeles ranks seventh in the majors with a .430 team slugging percentage.
- The Angels' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Los Angeles has scored 280 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.
- The Angels rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.327 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (5-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Valdez is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Valdez is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the mound.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Angels will hand the ball to Detmers (0-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Detmers has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Austin Pruitt
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kevin Gausman
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Angels Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|-
|Edward Cabrera
|5/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Patrick Sandoval
|Eury Pérez
|5/29/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-4
|Away
|Griffin Canning
|Michael Kopech
|5/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-3
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Lucas Giolito
|5/31/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Away
|Jaime Barria
|Lance Lynn
|6/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Reid Detmers
|Framber Valdez
|6/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Shohei Ohtani
|Cristian Javier
|6/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|J.P. France
|6/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Griffin Canning
|Brandon Bielak
|6/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Tyler Anderson
|Justin Steele
|6/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jaime Barria
|Jameson Taillon
