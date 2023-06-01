The Chicago Bulls (32-37) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +50000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA title. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Saturday, March 18 at home against the Miami Heat, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 20th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000

Bulls Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Bulls would be part of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed, finishing 6.5 games behind the No. 6 Nets.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 1.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 2.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 6.5 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5

Bulls Team Stats

The Bulls have won 32 games so far this season (32-37).

This year, the Bulls are 19-16 at home while putting together a 13-21 record on the road.

The Bulls are 17-14 in games they were listed as the favorite, and 15-23 in games they were listed as underdogs.

The Bulls have three wins in one-possession games (in 10 opportunities), and six wins in 22 games decided by two possessions or less.

The Bulls are 6-6 this season when favored by three or fewer points, and are 11-8 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

As three-point (or fewer) underdogs this season, the Bulls have posted a 5-11 record. They are 10-12 when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Bulls' Top Players

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 25.1 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while DeMar DeRozan leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

