The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 218.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 63 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 218.5 points.
  • Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 63 76.8% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 41 50% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Nuggets' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • In home games, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
  • The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

