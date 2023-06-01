The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) currently have +25000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship as they prepare for a matchup on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +25000 18th Bet $100 to win $25000 To Make the Finals +8000 - Bet $100 to win $8000

Timberwolves Standings Information

Right now, the Timberwolves are No. 8 in the Western Conference (1.0 game behind the No. 6 Mavericks), and would be part of the play-in tournament.

Team Games Back 1 Denver Nuggets - 2 Memphis Grizzlies 4.5 3 Sacramento Kings 4.5 4 Phoenix Suns 9.0 5 Los Angeles Clippers 10.0 6 Dallas Mavericks 11.5 7 Golden State Warriors 11.5 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 9 Oklahoma City Thunder 13.0 10 Los Angeles Lakers 13.5

Timberwolves Team Stats

The Timberwolves are 35-36 on the season so far.

This year, the Timberwolves have a 20-17 record at home and a 15-19 record on the road.

The Timberwolves have won 17 games (17-17) when playing as the favorite, with 18 wins (18-19) when listed as underdogs.

The Timberwolves have four wins in one-possession games (in 10 opportunities), and 10 wins in 22 games decided by six points or fewer.

The Timberwolves are 3-4 this season when favored by three or fewer points, and are 14-13 when favored by more than three points.

The Timberwolves have tallied eight wins when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer this season (8-6), and they have sported a 10-13 record in games when playing as underdogs by more than three points.

Timberwolves' Top Players

The Timberwolves scoring leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 24.7 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Minnesota in rebounding, averaging 11.5 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.

Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

