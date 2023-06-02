Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .262 with eight doubles and seven walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
- He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.
- In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
