Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .295 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 31 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.3% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 19.4% of his games this year, Pratto has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.