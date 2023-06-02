Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .250 with three doubles, two triples and 11 walks.
- Lopez has had a hit in 12 of 26 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 26 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.130
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.261
|SLG
|.313
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|6/5
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
