The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .250 with three doubles, two triples and 11 walks.

Lopez has had a hit in 12 of 26 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).

In 26 games played this year, he has not homered.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 26 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .130 AVG .250 .310 OBP .333 .261 SLG .313 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 6/5 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 15 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

