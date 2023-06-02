Friday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (17-39) and Colorado Rockies (24-34) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Royals will look to Jordan Lyles (0-9) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson.

Royals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Royals are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Royals have been listed as the favorite seven times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

Kansas City has not won as favorites of -125 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 221 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.05).

Royals Schedule