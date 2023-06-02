The Kansas City Royals (17-39) host the Colorado Rockies (24-34) to start a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Royals are on the back of a series split with the Cardinals, and the Rockies a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-9) to the mound, while Chase Anderson will get the nod for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Royals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-9, 7.15 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-9) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 7.15 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.

Lyles has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

In five games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.

Anderson will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.0 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.