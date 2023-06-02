Vinnie Pasquantino, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.

Pasquantino has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this season, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 55 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 26 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

