How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Tune in for the Golden Knights-Panthers game on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
