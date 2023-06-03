Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has eight doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .296.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in six games this season (18.8%), with more than one RBI in five of them (15.6%).
- In 31.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gomber (4-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.00 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.00 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
