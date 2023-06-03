Royals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (17-40) versus the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.
The Royals will look to Daniel Lynch versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (4-4).
Royals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Royals have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Kansas City has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Royals.
- Kansas City has scored 223 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Brady Singer vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Daniel Lynch vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Josh Staumont vs Adam Wainwright
|May 30
|@ Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Zack Greinke vs Miles Mikolas
|June 2
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Chase Anderson
|June 3
|Rockies
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Austin Gomber
|June 4
|Rockies
|-
|Brady Singer vs Kyle Freeland
|June 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
|June 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 7
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Edward Cabrera
|June 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Wells
