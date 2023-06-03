Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (17-40) versus the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Royals will look to Daniel Lynch versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (4-4).

Royals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Royals have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.

Kansas City has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Royals.

Kansas City has scored 223 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

