Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals head into the second of a three-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 21st in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Kansas City is 24th in baseball, slugging .385.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (223 total).

The Royals rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Royals strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).

The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.427).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch (0-0) pitches for the Royals to make his second start of the season.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.