How to Watch the Royals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals head into the second of a three-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals are 21st in MLB play with 58 total home runs.
- Kansas City is 24th in baseball, slugging .385.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average.
- Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (223 total).
- The Royals rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The Royals strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.427).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Daniel Lynch (0-0) pitches for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
