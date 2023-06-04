Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .236.
  • Olivares has recorded a hit in 26 of 43 games this season (60.5%), including eight multi-hit games (18.6%).
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.182 AVG .333
.237 OBP .404
.345 SLG .529
4 XBH 7
2 HR 1
4 RBI 5
12/3 K/BB 9/5
1 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 20
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Freeland (4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 45th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
