On Sunday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is batting .140 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 11 of 36 games this year (30.6%), Bradley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (11.1%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .257 AVG .111 .350 OBP .143 .371 SLG .148 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 0 6/4 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 17 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (11.8%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings