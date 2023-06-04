The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .264 with eight doubles and nine walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In 10 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 8
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6).
