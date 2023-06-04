The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .264 with eight doubles and nine walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In 10 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 8 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings