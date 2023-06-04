On Sunday, MJ Melendez (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .212 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.4% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), with two or more runs six times (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.192 AVG .245
.289 OBP .302
.359 SLG .408
7 XBH 5
3 HR 1
10 RBI 7
27/11 K/BB 19/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
30 GP 23
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Rockies will send Freeland (4-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.