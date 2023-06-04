When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) square off at Ball Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Thursday, the Nuggets beat the Heat 104-93, led by Jokic with 27 points (plus 14 assists and 10 rebounds). Adebayo was the top scorer for the losing team with 26 points, and he added five assists and 13 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 27 10 14 1 1 1 Jamal Murray 26 6 10 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 16 6 1 0 1 0

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 26 13 5 0 0 0 Gabe Vincent 19 2 5 0 1 5 Haywood Highsmith 18 2 0 2 1 2

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Jimmy Butler is averaging a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.1 12.8 11.8 1.2 1.2 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 22.9 7.5 6.3 2.3 0.6 0.9 Jamal Murray DEN 27.1 5.5 6.1 1.9 0.3 2.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.1 9.4 3.9 0.9 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14 8.9 2 0.3 0.8 2.9 Caleb Martin MIA 15.7 5.7 1.6 0.9 0.5 2.6

