As they try to secure the series sweep, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (26-34) will face off against the Kansas City Royals (17-41) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Royals (-140). Kansas City is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (3-4, 7.12 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-6, 4.22 ERA)

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in nine games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter without winning.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in six tries.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 15-25 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

