The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 56 hits.

Pasquantino has recorded a hit in 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.6%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 57 games (38.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 26 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

