Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
- Pasquantino has recorded a hit in 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 57 games (38.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6).
