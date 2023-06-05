Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Drew Waters -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has a home run and a walk while hitting .227.
- In four of six games this year, Waters has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Waters has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (1-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.22, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.