Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .236.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (26 of 43), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 43), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
