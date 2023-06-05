Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Michael Massey (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.
- Massey has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this year (27 of 52), with multiple hits nine times (17.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had an RBI in 14 games this season (26.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%).
- In 14 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (16.0%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Garrett (1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
