On Monday, Michael Massey (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.
  • Massey has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this year (27 of 52), with multiple hits nine times (17.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Massey has had an RBI in 14 games this season (26.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%).
  • In 14 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.245 AVG .196
.323 OBP .208
.358 SLG .196
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 19/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 25
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.0%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Garrett (1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
