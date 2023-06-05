Nick Pratto -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto?

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .293 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Pratto has driven home a run in seven games this season (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 11 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 13 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings