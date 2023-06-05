Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Nicky Lopez (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .239 with three doubles, two triples and 11 walks.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 12 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 27 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 27 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.130
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.261
|SLG
|.313
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|6/5
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Garrett (1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
