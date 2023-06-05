On Monday, Nicky Lopez (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .239 with three doubles, two triples and 11 walks.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 12 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 27 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 27 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .130 AVG .250 .310 OBP .333 .261 SLG .313 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 6/5 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings