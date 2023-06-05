Braxton Garrett will take the hill for the Miami Marlins (32-28) on Monday, June 5 versus the Kansas City Royals (18-41), who will counter with Carlos Hernandez. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+135). Miami is a 1.5-run favorite (at +125 odds). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.76 ERA)

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 14 out of the 23 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a record of 5-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

Miami has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (31.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won six of 28 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-1.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+280) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

