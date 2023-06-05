Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Arraez, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in the Miami Marlins-Kansas City Royals matchup at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has collected 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He's slashed .255/.335/.450 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 56 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .233/.269/.425 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 10 starts this season.

Garrett has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1 at Rockies May. 25 5.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 20 6.1 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Reds May. 14 5.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Diamondbacks May. 8 5.1 7 4 4 6 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 80 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .392/.445/.485 so far this season.

Arraez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with three doubles, two walks and seven RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres May. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a .245/.326/.532 slash line on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

