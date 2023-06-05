Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .255 with 25 walks and 24 runs scored.
- Pasquantino has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (35 of 58), with multiple hits 14 times (24.1%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (15.5%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (12.1%).
- He has scored in 22 of 58 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.