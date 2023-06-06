Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .233.
- In 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this season (32.2%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 41st, 1.350 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
