Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has a home run and a walk while batting .231.
- In five of seven games this season, Waters has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (4-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.05), 50th in WHIP (1.350), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
