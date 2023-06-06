The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz will hit the field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 235 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .296.

The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.418 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver

