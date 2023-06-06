How to Watch the Royals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz will hit the field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Marlins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Royals Player Props
|Marlins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 235 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .296.
- The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.418 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-5) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Greinke has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.