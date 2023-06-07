The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .237.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.7% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year (31 of 60), with two or more runs five times (8.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 31 GP 29 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (51.7%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings