How to Watch Women's French Open Today : Live Stream and More - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today's menu at the French Open includes two matches in the quarterfinals, including Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 1) challenging Cori Gauff (No. 6). How to watch, you ask? Check out Tennis Channel for the live stream.
French Open Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: June 7
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the French Open Today - June 7
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Ons Jabeur
|Quarterfinal
|5:00 AM ET
|Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff
|Quarterfinal
|6:30 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Swiatek vs. Gauff
- Swiatek is 27-5 on the year, with two tournament titles.
- The 19-year-old Gauff, who is still seeking her first tournament victory of 2023, is 14-8 so far this year.
- Swiatek has played 32 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 16.1 games per match.
- Swiatek has played 14 matches on clay this year, and 18.3 games per match.
- Swiatek has won 82.6% of her service games this year, and 51% of her return games.
- Gauff is averaging 19.4 games per match through her 22 matches played this year across all court types, with a 52.5% game winning percentage.
- Gauff averages 19.8 games per match and 8.5 games per set in six matches on clay courts this year.
- Including all surfaces, Gauff's service game winning percentage is 70.1% (winning 150 of 214 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 34.7% (earning a win in 74 of 213 return games).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Karolina Muchova
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|7-5, 6-2
|Quarterfinal
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Elina Svitolina
|6-4, 6-4
|Quarterfinal
